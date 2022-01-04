June is the month for some sunshine and soaring temperatures, what's setting the fahrenheit scaling through the roof is these Bollywood beauties, who are sizzling on the magazine covers this month. Here's a list of four of our favorites. Let us know who is yours!
Katrina Kaif on Vogue cover: In a candid interview for Vogue, Katrina Kaif opens up about her life. This bronzed-tan look suits this tall, pretty lady. Styled by Anaita Shroff Adajania for Vogue, the picture is shot on the pristine beaches in Philippines. Wavy beach hair, smokey eyes and almost-nude lips add to her beach charm here.
Priyanka Chopra on Maxim cover: This international beauty is scorching hot on the cover of Maxim, June cover. Wearing what appears a two-piece strappy swimsuit with a sheer cover-up, Chopra is holding her hair high up in a ponytail. Believed to be playing Indian-origin astronaut Kalpana Chawla in her next, this girl is riding high on the success wave!
Chitrangda Singh on FHM cover: It's a sin to be this hot when you're in your 40's. Singh looks like a top 20-something model in this picture, sexy, sultry and raw are some adjectives which are commonly used to describe this dusky lady. Wearing a vintage-looking conservative high-waist bikini bottoms and crop tank bikini top with a drooping over shoulder cover-up makes the image somewhat conservative yet sexy, just like Singh herself.
Alia Bhatt on Hello! cover: One of the most stylist girls from the new crop of Bollywood actresses. Bhatt certainly carries her edgy style with a panache. Her summer style has a slight twist, a little more cover than the other three - wearing high-waist striped shorts, matched with a muted pink bralette top worn under a cape style graphic striped jacket. The natural makeup and a sleek side-bun completes this perfect summer-brunch cocktail look.
