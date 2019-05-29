MUMBAI—Actress Katrina Kaif says actor Arjun Kapoor is her 'rakhi' brother. Kaif said this when she appeared on "BFFs with Vogue - Season 3" along with Anaita Shroff Adajania.
The show will be aired on Colors Infinity, read a statement.
During a popular game in the show "Say it or Strip it," anchor Neha Dhupia asked Kaif, "If Ranbir and Alia, and Arjun and Malaika got married literally same day, same time, which would you attend."
She said, "If I'd have to pick one, I'd pick Arjun because he is my rakhi brother. I tied him a rakhi on the day 'Sheila ki Jawaani' was released, and he didn't really like me. 'Arjun, do you want to be my rakhi brother?' He was like 'No!' (and) I was like Arjun you're going to be my rakhi brother."
On the Bollywood front, Katrina Kaif awaits the release of her next Salman Khan-starrer "Bharat."
