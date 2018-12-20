MUMBAI— She’s had an amazing track-record in the15 years she has been in showbiz, with a shining run as a model before that. The best of filmmakers, stars and setups have been Katrina Kaif’s for the asking. Last Christmas saw her feature in that year’s biggest hit, “Tiger Zinda Hai,” and Diwali this year saw the catastrophe “Thugs Of Hindostan.” But Katrina (it sounds odd to refer to her as ‘Kaif’) has gone through worse in her career. And she is now poised for one of her finest roles in “Zero.”
India-West met her at the Red Chillies Entertainment office (after three rescheduling episodes over a week!) just 30 minutes after our appointment time. And, in an era where interviews can begin anything from 30 to 180 minutes after call-time, it’s like our meeting was virtually happening before schedule!
Excerpts from an interview:
Q: This is your second film with Shah Rukh Khan. How different and how same is he from the “Jab Tak Hai Jaan” days?
A: He has been around for so long, his experience so extensive, that I am not at all the right person to answer if he has changed if that’s what you mean. But as a person, he still shares the same exuberance, enthusiasm, and passion. This is amazing because one can get complacent over this long period. Shah Rukh, however, wants to try and do something new even today. He keeps saying that the fate of a film is not important, but we must keep trying to make the kind of quality cinema that is on par with international movies.
Q: Both Shah Rukh and Anushka have spoken about theirs and your character. How do YOU interpret it?
A: I think Aanand (director Aanand L. Rai)-sir wanted to show all these people’s journeys. With Babita Kumari, my character, there was the angle that things are often not what they seem on the outside. My character can’t find completion in herself. Deep down she is incomplete, and she cannot pinpoint the exact reason, but something is missing.
Shah Rukh’s Bauua, however, thinks that he is God’s gift to the world, so the film is about how much we all allow our weaknesses to dominate our lives. And at the same time, whether you are a mass murderer, a doctor or actress, certain emotions are common, like you can be lonely, vulnerable, happy, insecure and so on.
Playing an actress here, there were some similarities to me, of course. And initially, I too thought the common way – what issues can a successful film star have? But Aanand-sir told me when I did not find the character anything exciting and was unsure about doing the film, “You are not seeing what I am seeing!” After understanding his vision, I wanted to go on that journey and discover my character.
A fascinating part was how she was feeling pain and insecurity but showing it only sometimes. You see, as human beings, we do not like to show our vulnerabilities. We see people who are broken become the life and soul of a party, just to show they are fine! Or we go into defensive or aggressive mode. Basically, we like to show we are happy, and we do not want anyone to feel sorry for us.
Q: 15 years in the industry. Could you tell us what were your feelings when you first came? And then how was the journey?
A: I have had different goals and dreams at different times. I was really successful as a model, I had done what I wanted to do, and I wanted to try out movies. In the beginning, I would actually say on print that I want to be known like Hema Malini, which meant that I wanted to be acknowledged, wanted people to know who I was and be fond of me. I went into films like “Singh Is Kinng,” “Welcome” and “New York.”
After a while, I started enjoying my characters, like “Mere Brother Ki Dulhan.” Ali (director Ali Abbas Zafar) was a good friend, but he had not directed before, so people asked me to be careful. But I said, “Look at the Dimple, the character he had written, it was so much fun.”
I also had a lot of fun on “Zindagi Milegi Na Dobara,” and I also did “Dhoom:3. “ I did films for different reasons – a few for the big scale, so some choices were conscious, and in other cases, I went with the flow. After a point, I also took a step back and then I returned. I am now enjoying myself, and I am creatively satisfied, I am happy.
For my character in “Zero,” in the past, strong instinct has worked for me. Now I started to find the character’s mindset, like her fears. That showed me where she was coming from. When you understand just that, then your performance becomes real.
Q: From a glamour doll to an actress. Which film do you think marked that transition?
A: I would say “Namastey London” was a great turning point. I remember I was on a flight sitting just behind Akshaye Khanna and he was reading a newspaper that said really good things about me in the film’s review! I was craning my neck from behind to read it! I am really grateful to Vipul (Amrutlal Shah) and Akshay Kumar for having trusted me with the film. The icing on the cake, for me, was the fact that a big name actress had turned it down. I think turning-point films are somehow always those that someone else turns down! (Smiles)
Q: What would be your sisterly advice to Isabelle Kaif, who is just starting out?
A: I do not know how much I can advise her, though I do want to do so. The world has really changed since I came in. The life then and now are two different lives. Back in those days, I would think nothing of going to a café, and just two or three people would disturb me. There were no cameras on phones, and even at parties, we would tell photographers not to click us at certain times.
I just want to tell Isabelle not to get caught up in advices given by people. I want to tell her not to pay attention to frills, like needless news of how she was dressed, styled and how her hair and shoes were looking at, say, an awards event. I saw no reason for a single post on Instagram during my 25-day schedule in Ludhiana for “Bharat.” When I am fooling around in my spare time, chilling out with friends, that’s when I may put up pictures there.
I still think that you are all about what happens between the words “Action!” and “Cut!” on sets. Ninety-five percent that’s what makes you what you are. That’s what makes the cake. The garnishing may or may not be there, as it is not compulsory, so don’t put your mind on that. That’s the truth behind all actors we look up to – that is what really matters!
Q: Coming back to the film, what is similar between Babita and you? And what is not?
A: I can literally not say for five years what I feel to any person! If a situation can make me vulnerable, I will never say. “You really hurt me!” The plus point is that I avoid confrontation, though there will be unresolved issues. It’s happened twice recently that someone else started a conversation, for which I have waited for two years, but I still did not open my mouth! This is the moment, says my inner voice, someone has started it, so the responsibility is off your shoulders and you have waited for this!
But sometimes in life, it is better to say what you feel, to speak your heart, so that you can let it go and move on. So that’s what I liked about Babita, for she will provoke, poke, taunt, but get it out so that nothing is left inside. Keeping inside bitterness, anger and resentment are the worst things you can do for yourself.
Q: So how did you go through that low professional phase?
A: Mom had once said to me, “We can only see our own problems because we are so consumed by them. We don’t realize how many people are going through these things. So then I too thought, “Oh yeah! I am not the only one.” And then I did not feel alone, but felt I had so much company! (Laughs)
Q: Having worked with the best filmmakers, is there anything different about Aanand L. Rai?
A: Aanand-sir has one specific and fantastic, trait – you never feel you are doing WORK with him. Pretty much all my scenes here are heavy, so he would just come and chat with me before them, and even if a shot was ready, he would tell you it wasn’t, so he woul not push you. Even on sets, he will make you sit and have a random conversation so that we come here with a lot of ease. Others say, “Roll sound!” “Roll camera!” and “Action!” but he says, “Roll sound!” “Roll camera!” and “At ease!” Others are storytellers, but Aanand-sir is a storyteller and an actor’s director!
