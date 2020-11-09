MUMBAI — “Kaun Banega Crorepati” contestant Nazia Nasim will go on to create history as the very first crorepati of “KBC” Season 12. Nasim, who hails from Ranchi, Jharkhand, currently resides and works in Delhi.
As someone who always had it in her to study, be independent, and to show the world that women, no matter where they come from, can achieve whatever they want, Nasim with her grit and determination, kept her cool on the hot-seat and played an exceptional game.
Nasim, an Indian Institute of Mass Communication alumnus, works as a group manager of Internal Communications at Royal Enfield. She has climbed up the corporate ladder, switching jobs and positions. She credits her husband and family for their support, especially in a society where a majority of people believe that women cannot work after having a child. She truly believes that if a woman has a supportive husband and family, everything in life is possible and achievable.
With one lifeline still remaining, Nasim attempted the one crore question. She was forthcoming about trying her luck for the Rs 7-crore question. Watch “KBC” Nov. 11 for her thrilling episode.
