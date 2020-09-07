MUMBAI — Kavin Dave, who has done notable roles in films including “My Name Is Khan,” “I Hate Luv Storys,” “Crook,” “Shirin Farhad Ki Toh Nikal Padi” and “Kick,” and was also seen in the television series “Rista.com,” is currently seen in a negative character in “Flesh” streaming on Eros Now.
The actor talks about switching from comic roles to serious negative roles, “I am sure people also want to see me doing different roles. As an actor, when you get bored doing the same thing again and again, the same goes for the audience. They too want to see me in new kind of roles. This is a detour for me, for I am not averse to comedy.”
He goes on, “Yes, it is challenging switching genres. It is not easy, as you are so settled in your comfort zone that you do not want to take risks or shake your position. Also you are not really sure whether the audience will accept you in this new avatar.”
“But I want to explore all sorts of characters. Playing a negative role was always on my wish-list and “Flesh” has made that happen to me. I wish to continue with more such roles. I want to experiment with comedy too, it has such a huge canvas on which to play. So, yes, right now I am in a phase where I am just telling myself and the universe, ‘Bring it on’.”
