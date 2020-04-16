MUMBAI — The feel, words and depth of Kavi Narayan Agrawal’s poem “Re Mann Dheeraj Aaj Dharo Na” provoked Sufi singer Kavita Seth to compose and sing it. The poem aims to light the lamp of knowledge and truth in the hearts and minds of listeners so that they can dispel the forces of darkness within and allow their innate brilliance and goodness to shine.
Seth, who has also sung in films like “Vaada,” “Gangster” and “Cocktail,” says, “It is a beautiful poem by Kavi Narayan Agrawal-ji. The poem itself is beautiful. The song signifies love, faith and devotion. It does not give momentary pleasure but makes your soul happy.”
