MUMBAI — He has completed 25 years in cinema with a bang! As Himmat Singh, the protagonist of Neeraj Pandey’s outstanding new series, “Special Ops,” Kay Kay Menon has delivered one of his best and most nuanced performances. Born in Kerala and raised and educated in different parts of Maharashtra, his career has spanned Indian film, stage and television as an actor who worked in Hindi, and and also in Gujarati, Tamil, Marathi and Telugu cinema.
The crème-de-la-crème of his work includes “Sarkar,” “Life In A…Metro,” “Honeymoon Travels Pvt. Ltd.,” “Shaurya,” “ABCD—Anybody Can Dance,” “Haider,” (for which he won so many accolades and awards), “Baby” and “The Ghazi Attack.”
In a Saturday afternoon phoner. Menon talks about his new show and about his approach to acting.
Excerpts from an interview:
Q: According to me, this was the finest performance of your career, though I do not know if you will agree with me.
A (Laughs): Thank you! We actors find it difficult to think in such ways. Yes, the response to the whole show and everything about it is overwhelming. What is important for us is to enjoy the journey—the 60 days I gave to it. I thoroughly enjoyed that. After that, when the film or show is out to the public, it is the destiny of that show that takes over.
Q: You have worked with director Neeraj Pandey earlier in “Baby.” So how was the experience of his trusting you with the main lead?
A: I know Neeraj and his partner Shital Bhatia now for over 16 years. That trust was seen very much here.
Q: What are the advantages of a web series over a film?
A: We can flesh out and juice out individual characters. In films, we cannot do that.
Q: On a lighter note, the film was shot at great international locations but you as the intelligence chief operated from within India. Any regrets at not going abroad?
A: If I had lost out on a pleasure trip, there would have been! But this was work.
Q: How did you approach the character? Did you interact with intelligence officers?
A: No, my director did that extensively. That way, I get the inputs along with his vision. I avoid my own inferences. I basically surrendered my ego to my character after reading the script and getting the nuances, and also after my discussions with Neeraj.
Q: “Surrendered my ego to the character”—that is an interesting take for an actor’s approach to any character. Can you elaborate on this?
A: I surrender my ego as Kay Kay Menon when I take up a character. I play people, not roles, which helps me to be different effortlessly and so I can do both a “Honeymoon Travels Pvt. Ltd.” and “Sarkar” simultaneously, though they are opposite kind of characters. If I am playing Mahesh the cop and Suresh the cop, I am not Kay Kay but Mahesh and Suresh, and not even a cop per se. I am not bothered about what people will think, or what they think about Kay Kay Menon. All the improvisations come automatically later, because of the character. And that is why I always say that if I am playing an evil character, don’t mess with me between “Action!” and “Cut!” (Laughs).
Q: Which of your co-actors specially benefited from your approach, even though they do not follow it?
A: All my co-stars, my enquiry interrogators, my wife, my assistant—everyone was great. When co-actors are receptive, it is very easy to collectively deliver the vision of the director, because it works for the scene. I would say that even the phone and gadgets I was using were very good co-actors!
Q: The show is an imaginative blend of fact and fiction, but there were a few needless, or pointless, red herrings…
A: The basic seed was fictional, and the script was terrific. You can call them red herrings, but I would say they were to heighten the drama. They were, in that sense, natural red herrings if you wish to call them that. Like the guy studying my wife’s and daughter’s pictures, and nothing coming of it. But we did not distract or deceive the audience. The identity of Ikhlaq Khan was an example. We showed him as a tall, muscular character, just as he turned out to be, whenever we showed glimpses of him.
Q: Watching this show has created unique problems—nothing else after it has come of that level, and nothing from the past matches it. Also there is no hope of a sequel to “Special Ops” as the villain is dead!
A (Laughs) Yes, it was a great journey!
