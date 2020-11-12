MUMBAI—Nazia Nasim showcased the power of knowledge on the 12th season of “Kaun Banega Crorepati” by becoming the first Crorepati of the season. What followed was a standing ovation and applause from Amitabh Bachchan that made her victory even more memorable.
On Nov. 11, this Jharkhand native currently residing in Delhi approached all the questions in a level-headed manner. On the show, she called herself a feminist and proclaimed that she was raised by a feminist father and that she is married to a feminist husband. She intends to raise her son as a feminist too.
She said, “I believe power of opinion or power of choice jitni ladkon ko milti hai, utni hi ladkiyon ko milni chahiye (should be equal between sons and daughters). This value system should begin in our homes. Changing the outlook towards women is not a woman’s responsibility alone. If men do not support us, this cannot happen. I call myself a feminist and most people think that feminists are male-haters. But that’s not true at all. Even a man can be a feminist. You know, we have always believed in raising our daughters like our sons. But now it is time to raise our sons like our daughters!”
Nasim was raised in Jharkhand and enjoyed immense support and encouragement from her parents to go beyond societal expectations and achieve success in life on the basis of her own merit.
On becoming the first Crorepati of “KBC Season 12,” she joyously stated, “My experience with “KBC” has been absolutely wonderful. Coming to “KBC” is a dream-come-true for a lot of people, and for me, it has been a dream that I cherished since I was a young girl, wanting to participate in “KBC.” I have been trying all these years, but this season, as a mother of a 10 year-old, the experience of participating was surreal. Meeting Mr. Bachchan in person seems larger than life as he is very humble and grounded.”
She added, “Being the first Crorepati of this season, the feeling has not sunk in much yet. More than money, what I have earned through “KBC” are pride, honor and respect. “KBC” is an aspiration that every commoner like me nurtures and when that turns into reality, it is unmatchable. With the winning amount, I will now invest some money for the medical needs of my parents and in-laws. I will also focus on my son’s future and on getting him an international level of soccer coaching. Some amount will also go towards charity.”
