MUMBAI—Mohita Sharma, a confident 30 year-old who relied on her Civil Service exam knowledge to answer one question after another while on the Hotseat, became the second “Crorepati” on Season 12 of “Kaun Bangea Crorepati.”
Sharma is a native of Kangra, Himachal Pradesh, and is currently posted in Jammu Kashmir cadre as an ASP (assistant superintendent of police) in Bari Brahmana, Samba, where she looks after the law and order of a subdivision of the district. She has two police stations, Bari Brahmana and PurMandal, under her supervision, setting a strong example on how women are making inroads into the road less traveled.
Now, as someone who aspires to be a National Security Advisor like Ajit Doval, her aim is to do something for her nation, and her larger hope is that people must stop thinking less of a girl child in a negative manner.
Her tryst with “KBC” happened by chance. It was actually her husband’s dream to come on “KBC,” and he had been trying to make it since 2000. This time he asked Sharma to register and, luckily, she got chosen. With her calm and composed demeanor, she faced every question posed by host Amitabh Bachchan with immense thought, much to the joy of her supporters.
On becoming a much-deserved Crorepati, Sharma said, “Winning a crore on “KBC” is like a dream come true. Not for the money, but for the very reason that as a game it is challenging and it pushes contestants to give it their best. For me, when Mr Bachchan announced that I have won one crore, I got goose-bumps and it felt as though the time has slowed down. The only thing I could manage to say to him was if I can have a sip of water. The moment will always be etched in my memory. I haven’t yet decided what I am going to do with the winning amount.”
She added, “I would just like to share this with all the “KBC” aspirants that, subconsciously, we all know the answers to most of the questions that are asked. But we get confused with choices. However, it’s very important not to panic and use all the lifelines in the initial questions. You can make an intelligent guess as well. It doesn’t mean that randomly pick an answer, but through intelligent guessing use the process of elimination to sift through the options available and the multiple scenarios in your head to get to the right one.”
She concluded, “It is extremely critical to train your mind to be relaxed, so that you can go through the questions in a focused manner. That apart, Mr. Bachchan ensures that the contestant is at ease and the whole environment on the set is very motivating.”
