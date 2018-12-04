MUMBAI— Sara Ali Khan is set to storm the industry. Rarely do we meet a newcomer who is so charismatic, talented (as per the trailers of “Kedarnath,’ with the “Simmba” trailer now added), intelligent and (what really matters in the long run), humble. She poses for pictures with individual mediapersons with the informal air of having known each one for years and talks in the same open way.
On Dec. 7, daughter of Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh will finally make her debut. We meet the warm and gregarious actor late night at Film City where she has just wrapped up a promo shoot for a television show.
Excerpts from an interview:
Q: How are you coping with the promotional blitz?
A: Frankly, I am having a blast! People have horrible things to say about this stage, so I guess I am really not used to it! The media and whoever I meet are talking so warmly and lovingly and saying such nice things, especially about me and my film. What could be nicer? After all, “Kedarnath” is just like my baby!
Q: Which means that you have twin babies to deliver in December.
A: (Laughs) True. “Simmba” will come on Dec. 28.
Q: Your mother said last year that there was one and only one person responsible for her career – Dharmendra. Who is that one person for you?
A: It wouldn’t be fair for me to mention one name. I would say that both Abhishek Kapoor (director of “Kedarnath”) and Rohit Shetty (director of “Simmba”) have shaped the actor in me.
Q: But wasn’t “Kedarnath” the first film you signed?
A: It is, so in that sense, yes, Abhishek is very special.
Q: Do your parents go through your scripts?
A: They are very supportive and that’s vital. But they know I am someone with a mind of my own, so the decisions are mine. Frankly, had they not liked the script of my first film, I would have still done it, and they know that!
Q: You recently said at the trailer launch that you owe your accent-free and good Hindi to your co-star Sushant Singh Rajput.
A: Yes, he made a pact with me that we should only converse with each other in Hindi, which we keep doing till now! Whatever I know and my diction – everything is thanks to Sushant. And if you now think that I speak good Hindi, well, his is sarvottam (better than anyone else’s)! (Smiles)
Q: What about your other co-star, Ranveer Singh?
A: Oh, Ranveer is someone whose fan I have been! He is amazing, he’s such a bundle of energy, and it was such a privilege to work with him. When we first met, it was in Hyderabad at a wedding. I went and requested him for a picture, and then shamelessly asked him for a second picture, as the first had not come out so good. The second time we met was for our shoot, and that was also in Hyderabad.
Q: To what do you attribute your effortless impact we have seen in the film’s trailer?
A: I don’t think that I know enough to truthfully answer that question. There is something new to learn every day, but then my parents are also learning even now though they started out decades ago. I think that, for an actor, being present and real is the most one can do. Between “Action!’ and “Cut!” you must just do your best and with sincerity to show what your character is feeling.
I also feel really blessed as I was treated with a lot of love and respect and given a lot of comfort by both my units. My directors always gave me special attention and, besides that, films are not something made by a director, cinematographer, and actors. Films are not just something to watch, and if we actors do not know that better than anyone else, who will? Films are about the story being narrated to you, about talking to journalists and so much more.
Q: What was your frame of mind when “Kedarnath” went through such major hiccups?
A: Somewhere, we believed that we would overcome all odds because we were good people! But 20 percent of me was petrified out of my brain cells! I have not slept days. I would call my producers repeatedly and ask, ‘Are we on track?’ Mom was supportive, reassuring, but when the troubles continued, she too got concerned, and later scared.
Q: As the film shows the 2013 holocaust that really happened in Kedarnath as a part of the story, did you interact with survivors, victims or their kin?
A: No, we actually watched documentaries. I don’t think anyone can understand the magnitude of that disaster without the visual inputs. Can you imagine a huge wave coming and a building, a ground, and people are all there one moment, and then in the next, they are not? One person was in a position in which, in a fraction of time, he knew he would lose either his son and pregnant daughter-in-law or daughter, and he chose to save the former only because two is better than one.
Q: Did all this in some way make you better as actor or human being?
A: As a human being, definitely. In fact, “Kedarnath” has been an extremely full experience! It has taught me how to sleep at night when I don’t know if my film is ever going to release, which for a newcomer is terrible! It has taught me that between ‘Action!’ and ‘Cut!’ nothing matters but the character, whether at that time I am tired or hungry! So it has taught me to focus and prioritize.
And, like I said before, it taught me what a film really is! Like just one more take may be needed, but for that, every light-man has to light the shot the same way, the focus puller has to adjust the focus just like before, and the gaffer must do his job likewise. The spot by may have to serve an extra round of tea, and time and money are spent!
Q: Actors either want to be one for eons, or there may be that one chance, accident or lucky break. Which was it for you?
A: Since I was four or five years, I wanted to be an actor, probably because I was exposed to nothing else.
But I was also studious. So off I went to Columbia University in New York to study Law, but because it was a liberal arts school, I also studied Economics, History, Political Science, Drama, Maths, and Chemistry. And that’s when I realized that nothing gives me the rush that acting does. So a 20-year-old, having tested and eliminated other options, decided that she had the same passion for acting as she did at four years of age!
Q: How would you differentiate between your first two roles?
A: Working with Rohit-sir and Ranveer made me understand how light scenes and comedy as a genre are actually very, very hard to do. And so far as “Kedarnath” is concerned, do tell me how I was after you watch it, but please do not expect me to be as good as my mom was in her debut film “Betaab.” That was the next level!
Q: Okay, so which are your favorites from mom’s and dad’s films?
A: I love what she did in “Chameli Ki Shaadi” for the same reason – comedy is tough. I like a lot of dad’s performances, but while accepting that he was good in “Omkara,” and again for the same reason, I prefer his National award-winning performance in the lighter “Hum Tum.”
Q: What about your grandmother Sharmila Tagore?
A: Her “Daag” is my choice. In fact, it is an outstanding film and one of my all-time favorites.
Q: So on the eve of your debut, how are you feeling?
A: There is no pressure, though I am nervous. And there is no pressure because we have done everything that was possible in our hands, and that includes me. And we all know each film has its own destiny.
Q: Who are now on your wish-list of directors? There is buzz you are doing Imtiaz Ali’s film with Kartik Aaryan.
A: I wish that was true! But let it not be said that Sara cannot do this or that kind of movie. I am as open to do an Imtiaz Ali film as a David Dhawan movie!
