MUMBAI— “Get ready to face the wrath of nature with the power of love” – thus goes the teaser of “Kedarnath,’ which gives a glimpse of the love story set against the backdrop of the floods of Kedarnath.
Sara Ali Khan, who is set to make her debut with the film, and Sushant Singh Rajput show a refreshing chemistry. Showcasing the power of love, the duo stands strong as Kedarnath faces the wrath of Nature in the form of floods. The mountain tsunami that wrecked the temple town in June of 2013, leaving more than a hundred thousand dead, sets the backdrop for this epic story that is a potent combination of love and religion, and of passion and spirituality.
Set on a 14 km pilgrimage from Gauri Kund to Kedarnath (the 2000-year-old temple of Lord Shiva ), this is a love story between Mansoor and Mukku, played by Rajput and Khan respectively. Interestingly, after the 1941 V. Shantaram film “Padosi” on communal amity, where a Hindu actor played a Muslim and vice-versa, this time the Hindu girl is played by Khan and the Muslim boy by a Hindu actor.
Mansoor is a reserved and reticent ‘pitthu’(porter) who lives with his widowed mother in a hamlet called Rambara, and helps pilgrims in their arduous journey upwards to the temple town. His world goes into a tailspin as he encounters the beautiful and rebellious Mukku, who sucks him into a whirlwind of intense love.
For director Abhishek Kapoor, this is his second collaboration with both producer Ronnie Screwvala and Rajput after “Kai Po Che!” Produced by Screwvala’s RSVP and Kapoor’s Guy In the Sky Pictures, the film releases Dec. 7. Amit Trivedi tunes lyrics by Amitabh Bhattacharya.
Watch the film's teaser here.
