MUMBAI — The song “Tujhe Dekhke Goriya, Beyonce Sharmaa Jaayegi” (Looking at you, Beyonce will be ashamed / embarrassed) from the forthcoming film “Khaali Peeli” (which actually means “needlessly” or “without reason”) is typical of today’s frivolous approach to film songs, where lasting value and thematic relevance are given ultra-short shrift and gimmicks rule, however immature, ill-advised and irreverent.
The Kumaar-written, Vishal-Shekhar-composed song rendered by Nakash Aziz and Neeti Mohan is another in the endless array of nonsensical trivia unleashed by the music duo in a long line that began with their early films in the first decade of the millennium and peaked in films like “RA.One,” “Bharat” and others. Kumaar is known to write a gamut from very meaningful numbers to Punjabi gimmicks and trivia like “Baby Doll.”
This time, the “music” makers and the film producers have bitten off more than they can chew and are facing trolling for denigrating Beyonce’s black complexion by negatively comparing the fair Ananya Pandey with her. At a time when the Black Lives Matter movement is going strong, the anger is even more intense and we are amazed such a song was actually conceived and allowed to happen in the name of youth-friendly tracks.
But that’s only one part of the double embarrassment! Even more risky, and something on which the producers are working is the fact that the word “Beyonce” has been copyrighted in the US. Obviously, it will have to be replaced before things take a nasty, legal turn. Luckily for the perpetrators (that’s the right word) of this sorry gimmick, there is no physical music now, so things can be managed better.
This is perhaps yet another lesson to composers, lyricists and filmmakers to take and make music seriously. Khaali Peeli, they go into gimmicks and fail in their creative work and in justifying the original reason for their existence—to compose FOR a film’s emotional graph.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.