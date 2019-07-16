MUMBAI — Khushali Kumar, the young daughter of Gulshan Kumar and sister of Bhushan Kumar of T-Series and singer Tulsi Kumar, will make her debut in “Dahi Cheeni,” a quirky slice-of-life human drama. The same film makes R. Madhavan’s comeback to Hindi cinema after “Saala Khadoos” four years ago.
Kumar, like any aspiring actor, auditioned for her role and bagged it on merit.
To be directed by debutant filmmaker Ashwin Neal Mani, “Dahi Cheeni” is scheduled to go on floors next month.
Kumar said, “Like any other artiste I’m very excited for my first film. I’ve worked really very hard for this prep, and right from auditions to the prep, it’s been a memorable journey. I’m so kicked to start the first schedule very soon. And it’s scary to stand next to Maddy (R. Madhavan), but I have made up my mind and am ready to go at it full throttle.”
Director Mani said, “It is my debut film, so I was a bit finicky about each and every detail and the actors were my biggest concern. Then I met Khushali and in due time she proved to me that no one else could do a better job. I saw her living the character that I essayed and today I am overjoyed to say that she is the perfect leading lady for the film.”
