MUMBAI — After making a powerful impact with “Scam 1992” last year, Pratik Gandhi is back as a lead in Bhushan Kumar, Shaailesh R. Singh and Hansal Mehta’s “Desh Bigha Zameen.” Khushali Kumar, who won hearts with her music videos and recently finished shooting her debut film, a psychological thriller, with R. Madhavan and Aparashakti Khurana, is the female lead. She is Bhushan Kumar’s and singer Tulsi Kumar’s sister, who has been a fashion designer.
Set in a small town of Uttar Pradesh, this family drama will be helmed by the director of the Rajkummar Rao series “Bose: Dead or Alive,” Pulkit. It is the story of a dignified struggle of a common man to win what is his.
Producer Bhushan Kumar says, “The story of this film is simple yet very real. This is the film that millions of people of our country will resonate with, and I am glad that Shaailesh, Hansal Mehta and I are again collaborating on such an interesting subject.”
Singh adds, “The story of this film sheds light on issues faced by several Indians. Our audiences will connect with this film in many ways. I am glad to be bringing this story on screen with Bhushan-ji and Hansal-ji, who love telling stories that leave an impact on their audiences.”
Director Pulkit says, “This film comes to me from a personal space and is very close to me. It is the story of a dignified struggle of a common man to get his land back. The story defines and revolves around a normal middle-class family and it deals with the system, power and the abused theory of law.”
Kumar and Gandhi have already started with their look-tests and prep in Mumbai recently. Bhushan Kumar and Shaailesh R. Singh will come together again after working on the Kangana Ranaut starrer “Simran” that was directed by Hansal Mehta. They are also co-producing “Hurdang” starring Sunny Kaushal and Nushrratt Bharuccha.
A T-Series and Karma Media and Entertainment production, “Dedh Bigha Zameen” went on floors Aug. 18.
