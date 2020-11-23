MUMBAI—The Kiara Advani film “Indoo Ki Jawani” is set for a theatrical release Dec. 11. While the makers of the comedy were considering an OTT premiere during the eight-month theatre shutdown, they took the tough call of waiting it out as a mark of support to cinemas.
Director Abir Sengupta, who makes his debut with the coming-of-age comedy, says, “We believe that audiences are looking forward to the cinema experience. In today’s difficult times, we need a dose of entertainment, and a fun-filled film like “Indoo Ki Jawani” will cater to those who want the big-screen experience.”
Talking about releasing the film in theatres amid the current COVID-19 situation, he adds, "Nothing is more important than human lives, and I am sure theatre owners are taking adequate measures to ensure the audience’s safety. So, I hope people will step into the theatres like before.”
The movie, also featuring Aditya Seal, revolves around the feisty protagonist’s experiences on a dating app. At a time when real-life meet-cutes have been replaced by right swipes, Sengupta believes it is fascinating to trace how love has evolved due to dating apps.
“The concept of dating has been changing with every passing generation. But we are in a time where right swipes allow you to meet so many people. There is gender equality as everyone can go ahead and find the right partner. I have come across many who have found their life partners on dating apps. But, at times, even right swipes can go wrong. So, one should take time before forming a judgment about the other person. I strongly believe in love and finding one’s soul-mate. Dating apps are a faster medium to find that person,” says the director, as he roots for these apps.
However, yet again, we find such filmmakers rooting for big-screen releases extremely unrealistic in India at least. The recent case of “Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari” is fresh in everyone’s minds. A trade analyst on condition of anonymity says, “Even a potential money-spinner from Hollywood, “Dracula,” got a 4 percent occupancy on opening Sunday quite recently.”
The filmmakers would do well to wait some more, if they can afford, or release on OTT. After all, “Indoo Ki Jawani” is not a film with super face-value, and even there, things would be dicey.
