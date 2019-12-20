MUMBAI — Does anyone remember a 2015 film named “Fugly,” incidentally co-produced by Akshay Kumar?
Well, it was the debut film of a girl named Kiara Advani, who did a few more films in Hindi and down South and never made an impact in the times of young new sensations like Shraddha Kapoor, Parineeti Chopra and Alia Bhatt. But time moves fast and since then, attention has rapidly shifted also to newer names like Kriti Sanon, Bhumi Pednekar, Taaspsee Pannu, Sara Ali Khan and Ananya Panday.
“M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story” (2016) found Kiara playing the role of Dhoni’s wife, but the 100 crore business of this film did not help her professionally. Neither did her cameo in the flop “Kalank” in the song “First Class” with Varun Dhawan. It then took a (very!) dark horse of a film called “Kabir Singh” to suddenly see Kiara shoot to the echelons that mattered. Today, she plays the junior Mrs. Batra in the rollicking “Good Newwz,” set for a Dec. 27 release, and has five more films on hand, including one with her mentor Akshay Kumar, who also top-lines the cast of her latest film.
A newfound confidence radiates from the pretty actress when we catch up with her at the J.W. Marriott.
Excerpts from an interview:
Q: How does it feel to come full circle so fast—you are working with Akshay as a co-star in “Good Newwz” and even romantically pairing with him in “Laxmmi Bomb?”
A: I have always gone with the flow. There was no plan, I never sat and calculated anything. Whatever I chose was instinctive, straight from the heart, because I wanted to be a part of it. Today, the people I wanted to work with are offering me exciting roles. There is so much to learn from Akshay-sir—his professionalism, his knowledge of his craft, and the way he brings in so much life to the sets. I am grateful to these opportunities of working with him.
Q: The film looks pretty good. What is your role in it?
A: It’s a vibrant comedy, and for the first time, I am playing an outgoing, colorful, Punjabi girl called Monica who is extremely quirky and mad. She accepts whatever is happening, you never see her stressed. She is happy-go-lucky, like a child.Q: What was the special takeaway of the film for you?
A: I was the youngest on the set, and I learned so much. It laid my foundation for comedy, which is also there in a different ways in my films “Indu Ki Jawani,” “Laxmmi Bomb” and “Bhool Bhulaiya 2.” So it will help me there.
I had butterflies in my stomach on my first day, but Kareena (Kapoor Khan)-ma’am made me so comfortable—she has been my childhood idol and I have enacted her lines and songs in front of the mirror at home, and also in front of family and friends! It was so unreal working with her! She has this aura but no airs! She is so easygoing and chilled-out!
Besides, for me, all my three co-actors are legends! Akshay-sir, Kareena ma’am and Diljit (Dosanjh) are so good at comedy and so spontaneous at improvisation that I knew I had to match them when they were all taking the scene somewhere else! So I had to be on my toes with them all! I realized that it was the hardest thing to make anyone laugh! Diljit would even ask the director whether a shot was a rehearsal (in which he only gave 50 percent) or a take, and in the take, he would hit a sixer!
Q: How was the ‘tummy suit’ experience?
A: It was quite heavy and I could get the tired feel of a pregnant woman. So my body language changed automatically! Even my director started treating me like one, and I had to tell him, “Hello! Relax! I am not pregnant!”
But during the narration I was laughing as well as crying with the emotional twist, overwhelmed by it all. We have all seen someone close going through pregnancy, and most men and women will resonate with this family film. A mother becomes already attached to the child the moment she comes to know she is pregnant. This is a unique yet relatable script, which talks about how science can help those who want a child—and who does not?—but unfortunately are not able to have one. IVF is a boon, and I am surprised that people still have a mental block about it.
Q: Probably your most brilliant sequence till date was the climax scene in “Kabir Singh,” wherein you were wearing a tummy suit again. How much of that sequence was calculated, and how much spontaneous?
A: I think I had to get into that zone of mixed feelings—intense anger at being betrayed, a secret joy that my love wanted to return to me, my wanting to take him back and not take him back, there were so many things to express in that long sequence of 15 to 20 minutes. This scene was very cathartic, and it was the first scene shot of that film! At the start, the director threw me into the deep end, with no pitch already set for the situation and character. It was very cathartic and so many times I had to stop my scenes as I would break down and not be able to say my lines.
Q: Was “Kabir Singh” a turning-point in your career?
A: I would say every film was a turning-point in the different things they all taught me about life, about acting, and about the industry and its relationships. Five years ago, if you had asked me where I would like to be five years later, I would have answered something similar to where I am today. So I know I am on the right track but have a very long way to go!
Q: What is your dream role?
A: I would love to do a biopic, especially on Madhubala!
Q: You are also doing “Shershaah,” a biopic with Sidharth Malhotra in the central role, and the just-revealed “Mr. Lele.”
A: I am doing “Shershaah.” Let the producers announce anything else!
