MUMBAI — On the occasion of Kiara Advani’s birthday, team “RC 15” made a special announcement of their pan-Indian film, of the actress joining the cast as Ram Charan’s leading lady.
An excited Advani said about the collaboration, “It’s definitely one of the best birthday presents I have gotten so far. I am excited as well as nervous to work with renowned and experienced names of our film fraternity. I am eagerly waiting to begin the shoot and hoping that this incredible opportunity is translated wonderfully on screen!”
Director Shankar will direct the film.
“RC 15” will release in three languages – Telugu, Tamil and Hindi, and is jointly produced by Dil Raju and Shirish Garu under the banner of Sri Venkateswara Creations.
