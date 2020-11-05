MUMBAI— With “Kabir Singh” and “Good Newwz” last year, Kiara Advani’s career took off in a big way. The actress had tasted success with the hit “M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story” in 2016, but she entered the A-league in 2019 with her twin hits.
Six years ago, Advani was introduced by Akshay Kumar in his home production “Fugly,” which misfired. Since then, she has worked down South and in Hindi in a TV series, a web anthology, music video shorts and films.
Excerpts from a rapid-fire interview:
Q: You were launched by Akshay Kumar in “Fugly.” You did his “Good Newwz” but opposite Diljit Dosanjh. In “Laxmii,” for the first time, you are paired with him.
A: Life has turned a full circle, from being launched in the movies to being his co-star. There’s always so much to learn from Akshay-sir, from his work ethic to the energy that he brings to a scene. When we worked together on “Good Newwz,” I was a bit intimidated and wouldn’t speak much. I would silently observe him on sets, the way he would improvise and add so much life to a scene. He always inspired me. By the time we started working on “Laxmii,” I had opened up, felt more confident. And the journey has been amazing.
Q: Both “Kabir Singh” and “Laxmii” are South remakes. How would you compare them? Do you think the big success of the former will be repeated?
A:I can’t compare the two. Each film has its own destiny. “Laxmii” is a horror-comedy and also a family entertainer. I believe the film has its heart in the right place just like “Kabir Singh” did. So I hope the magic happens again.
Q: What attracted you to “Laxmii?”
A: There are some films that are so entertaining you just want to be a part of them. That’s how I felt when I heard the narration. I liked the way my character ties the screenplay together. It’s a commercial film of the kind that I haven’t really done here, so it’s a new space for me as well.
Q: Did you watch “Kanchana,” the original?
A: I have watched scenes from “Kanchana” that (director) Raghava (Lawrence)-sir showed me while we were shooting. We were actually fortunate that Raghava-sir who has directed and acted in the original has made this film, because no one knows the film better than him, and he brings magic to the film.
Q: What’s next from you?
A: “Indoo Ki Jawani” is complete. It’s a coming-of-age film. There is the bio-pic “Shershaah” as well. Then there is “Bhool Bhulaiya 2”—and Akshay-sir was there in the original.
