MUMBAI — He has been everything in his South Indian films: hero, character artiste and villain. In Hindi cinema, Sudeep a.k.a. Kichcha Sudeep has been best known for negative roles, come “Phoonk” (his debut), “Makkhi” (the Hindi dubbed version of “Eega”) or, now, “Dabangg 3.”
We chat up the actor at Mehboob Studios. Humble and genial, he is the typical example of how most reel villains are off-screen—a real gentleman.
Excerpts from an interview:
Q: What made you accept this role? After all, the “Dabangg” antagonist has been known to be powerful. So did the narration appeal to you?
A: For me, it was an instant “Yes”—and before the narration! Apart from the fact that Sohail Khan (Salman Khan’s brother) is an old friend: He did not ask me to do the film but TOLD me that I was doing it!
But after so many years in the industry, one should not think too much about signing films. When I did not think much about my first offer when I had no choice, what is the point now? From our perspective, we should grab what we like and cherish it. What will we lose? Maybe we will gain a lot.
Besides, Salman Khan is someone I have being seeing since the beginning. He is a perfect example of how a huge star can be so simple and grounded. He is unaware of his stardom until you remind him of it. Then you get it! (Smiles)
Q: You have worked with names like Amitabh Bachchan as well.
A: Yes, with names like Salman and Amitabh it is the chance to work alongside that excite, but there is no intention to overtake anyone on screen. Somewhere down the years, maybe I can look back and say that I did films with some great talents, that’s all.
Q: Great talents reminds me of your cameo in “Bahubali—The Beginning.” There was a hint of a larger role in “Bahubali 2—The Conclusion.” How come you were not there?
A: Now that is a question for (director) Rajamouli-sir, not me! I have no idea, as I did not get a call. It was a Prabhas film and Rajamouli-sir does a lot of homework, so he must have had his reasons. He has a terrific vision and he told me the plot of “Eega” in just a few seconds. He said, “A boy loves a girl. You like the girl too, so you kill the boy. The boy becomes a fly and takes revenge!” Immediately, the image of Batman came to me. Batman, as you know, is nothing without his mask and outfit.
Q: Which are the roles that you like best—positive or negative?
A: I have no comfort zone. I love cinema and I do films that make me excited. Look, only if I feel a meal is nice will I have a bite, right?
Q: You have acted in so many languages. Which region has exploited you best?
A: No one can exploit you! Only an actor can exploit himself or herself. A role is written on paper. It is up to you to see the potential and extract what you want from it. You have to genuinely submit to cinema, for too much thinking will corrupt you. I do what my characters offer to me, I do not care for what others are doing. In “Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy,” I did not worry about what the actor playing Sye Raa was doing.
Look, you may have one line or 50 scenes, and 100 actors will do them both in 100 different ways. Some will take the cream, some will be spontaneous. It is all about how and what you can do better.
Q: You have been actor, screenplay writer, producer and director.
A: That’s about my wish to be a part of cinema and has nothing to do with personal talent! I have this curiosity to try out more things my life. Right now, I am learning carpentry, sketching, cooking, music composition, painting and gardening!
Q: What next?
A: Getting home is first—my dog has begun to forget me! (Smiles). I am doing “Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham” in Malayalam and “Kotigobba 3” in my mother-tongue Kannada. A film I have signed is “Phantom,” which has excited me a lot. I do not like to stuff myself with work.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.