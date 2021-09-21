MUMBAI — Prep work for “Ganapath” has begun. Kriti Sanon, who will be seen in a different action avatar for her upcoming Pooja Entertainment film “Ganapath,” shared a glimpse of her prep for her role on her Instagram. Sharing the pics and videos, Sanon shared, “Sweaty Morning!”
Sanon will be seen doing some high-octane action sequences and stunts. The actress took to putting out gorgeous post-prep sweating videos as she trains for the character. After “Mimi,” Sanon has entered the big league, and also has more and more brands collaborating with her.
Tiger Shroff, the leading man and title-role player, is already in the big league and this film reunites the two who began with “Heropanti” in 2014.
Produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani and Deepshikha Deshmukh with Vikas Bahl, the film will be going on floors soon. Bahl directs the film, said to be set in 2090!
