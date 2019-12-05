MUMBAI — She has a double-bill: the lead in “Panipat” and a cameo in “Pati Patni Aur Woh,” both releasing Dec. 6. Ask her if it is like a Parveen Babi-like cameo in the original 1978 film of which the latter is a remake, and she pleads, “Please don’t ask this question.” Yes, we got our answer.
On that note, we begin our conversation with the ever-on-the-ball Kriti Sanon, who has come a long way (in just five years) from the time this writer had predicted big things for her just after watching just a song in the promo of her debut film (and hit), “Heropanti.”
Her resume includes “Bareilly Ki Barfi” (“The film that really opened doors for me!”) and “Luka Chhupi,” never mind the duds “Raabta” and “Arjun Patiala” (common producer Dinesh Vijan still cast her in “Luka Chhupi” and the forthcoming “Mimi” besides in a cameo in “Stree”) or the tiny role in “Dilwale.” Her next also includes “Bachchan Pandey.”
Excerpts from an interview:
Q: What was challenging about “Panipat” for you? How easy was it to speak Marathi?
A (Smiles radiantly): I think that once you start enjoying something, it’s not challenging any more. I had to make myself believe and constantly remind myself that I was not in this era, so certain expressions and reactions that we have that are contemporary had to be avoided. Fortunately, my grasping power is good—in one of my Telugu films I was told I spoke the language like someone from there—and so Marathi was not tough.
In fact, Marathi is a beautiful language, full of sweetness and yet with a tadka (spicy seasoning). And with the navvari (traditional nine-yards saree), and how your leg is turned while walking because of it, and the Maharashtrian hairstyle ‘khopa’ and ornament like ‘nath,’ I felt even more of a Maharashtrian.
We have been programmed that royal women in period films have a certain demeanor, with slow speech and a placid body language, but Maharashtrian girls are not made that way — there is a certain effervescence and spirit in them. Their hand movements are not restricted, so they are more expressive. There is a little flavor to them. Besides, Parvatibai is not royalty by birth, but a Brahmin married into royalty.
And finally, when I saw myself in that attire, looking like a different person in the mirror, it excited me because I was feeling like Parvatibai.
Q: Arjun Kapoor says that his one-stop shop for any info on Maharashtrians was Ashutosh Gowariker.
A: Totally! He’s better than any source book. And I was also the one who spoke maximum Marathi on sets, which he pointed out! As for Arjun, he was wearing more jewelry than me!
Q: You have also done riding and sword-fighting here.
A: Yes, the horse riding training I git during “Raabta” came into use. I also brushed up the sword-fighting done then.
Q: You have never played a weak woman.
A: Yes, and Ashutosh-sir cannot see his women weak either. He has a strong woman in Sunita (Mrs. Gowariker) by his side and, in that sense, his films are period dramas that are very contemporary. Maybe I am attracted to such characters and end up choosing a strong combination of what is offered and what I choose out from them.
Q: You have worked with Zeenat Aman and Padmini Kolhapure in this film.
A: I was very, very excited that day, as I had never dreamt such an opportunity would come. We did a joint reading first, and Zeenat ma’am was so warm and so lovely. She hugged me and appreciated the work I had done, and after so many decades, she still had that hunger for good work and would ask Ashutosh-sir, “Am I doing it right?” I feel that this is the way I would want to be at her age! She has so much grace, poise and warmth and she eased me into the scene!
And Padmini ma’am is very candid. She is so chilled-out, and we have a unique relationship in the film. I was blown away by the flawless way she did a scene with me in which she removes the khopa and flowers in my hair.
Q: You recently had an interaction with Priyanka Chopra.
A: As Arjun’s character Sadashivrao is Bajirao’s nephew, I jokingly told her that she was family and my ‘taisa!’ I do not know if she watched my trailer, but she did appreciate a video of me dancing in my vanity van in costume.
Q: Did you ever work on the period part of “Housefull 4” and this film at one time? If so, how was the comparison?
A: Actually, yes, I did do a little bit of work together. Somersaulting between the two was tough only when I came back to “Panipat.” With “Housefull 4,” I could have fun and play around. Imagine, Akshay-sir even says “Side please!” in that era! So we had a blast. It was the same during my dubbing. I would be serious, and then Akshay-sir would crack me up with, “Oh my sword has broken! Let’s go home!” I then decided that I had to complete the dubbing of “Housefull 4” first! In that mad world, you become mad! And “Panipat” was serious!
Q: You are pretty adventurous with your roles, traveling around between Bareilly, Delhi that is your hometown, Gwalior and now Rajasthan in “Mimi.”
A: “Luka Chhupi” has made me confident of different roles, and I am not scared or held back about characters. “Mimi,” the adaptation of the National award-winning Marathi film “Mala Aai Vhyaychay,” is set in Rajasthan. A serious subject like surrogacy has been made very entertaining and full of humor rather than preachy. I play a dancer from Mandawa in Rajasthan who wants to be an actress.
Q: And “Bachchan Pandey” is your second film with Akshay Kumar, who has also acted in the video “Fillhall” with your sister Nupur.
A: With Akshay-sir, it’s always a give-and-take and so the scene turns better than what it is on paper. As for his work with Nupur, it was sweet of him but it had nothing to do with me.
