MUMBAI—Elevating audience excitement, Kriti Sanon will be essaying the role of Sita with Prabhas as Ram in Om Raut’s “Adipurush.”
Sanon took to social media to break the news. Sharing a picture with the cast, the actress said she is “honored and beyond excited” to be a part of this venture.
“Adipurush” is one of the biggest Indian films being planned in 2022. With the makers roping in Kriti Sanon along with Prabhas and Saif Ali Khan in leading roles, we have director Om Raut saying, “When I was casting for the female lead, I needed an actress who not only has an amazing screen presence but more importantly, is also a great performer. Kriti was our obvious choice.”
Having a packed slate for this year, the actress is currently busy with the shoot of “Bhediya” with Varun Dhawan, “Ganapath” opposite Tiger Shroff and “Mimi” in her ‘Kriti.”
But incidentally, there are two more projects being planned on the epic, as per www.bollywoodhungama.com. Madhu Mantena is planning a 3D version of the Indian epic “Ramayan” with Deepika Padukone as Sita and Hrithik Roshan as Ravan. And recently, director Alaukik Desai also made an official announcement of his next titled “Sita - The Incarnation,” written by “Bahubali” writer K.V. Vijayendra Prasad, in which Kareena Kapoor Khan will play that role!
