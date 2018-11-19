MUMBAI— Kriti Sanon, who has multiple projects on hand, has started taking Marathi lessons for “Panipat.” The actress, who is currently shooting for “Housefull 4,” has already begun prep for the Ashutosh Gowariker period film. As Sanon will be essaying a Maratha queen in the period action drama, she is required to speak some Marathi. So every day after packing up the shoot for “Housefull 4,” Sanon takes lessons in that language.
Revealing details, Sanon shared, “There is a certain way that my character speaks in “Panipat.” There is a strong Marathi flavor, and since I’m born and brought up in Delhi, it’s new for me. And since there is not much time gap between the schedules, I have already started my lessons.”
Sanon recently wrapped the shoot of “Luka Chuppi” with Kartik Aaryan. The actress also has “Arjun Patiala” in her kitty, wherein she essays the role of a journalist.
