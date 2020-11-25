MUMBAI—During the lockdown, Kriti Sanon had recited a heartbreaking poem on the issue of domestic violence and had come out in support of all the victims. Making her voice count once again, Sanon took to social media to share a video wherein she sheds light on the increasing cases of domestic violence in the country amidst the lockdown.
The actress shared that the National Commission for Women is organizing a 3-day virtual discussion on the subject of “India Against Abuse on Women” from Nov. 25 to 27, which aims to bring together organizations and individuals for an inclusive discourse around ways to curb abuse against women and girls across the country.
In her video, Sanon says, “While we all have been in the middle of this pandemic, the rate of reported cases of domestic violence and gender-based harassment has really been increasing and it’s worrisome. I feel it’s extremely important for all of us to come together and eliminate this issue from its deep root. If you are someone who is going through or has gone through any form of domestic violence or harassment, or if you know someone who is going through something like that, please don’t hold back. Come forward, report and register a complaint on the website of the National Commission for Women.”
From keeping herself busy with the shoot of her next in Chandigarh to spending time with her family back home in the lockdown, Sanon has kept herself occupied. She is currently keeping busy reading scripts and has as many as seven ventures being offered to her. She is reportedly set to roll with around five projects in 2021.
On the professional front, Sanon will be seen portraying the role of a surrogate mother in her next film “Mimi.” She will also star in “Bachchan Pandey” opposite Akshay Kumar.
