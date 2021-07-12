MUMBAI — Dinesh Vijan’s “Bhediya,” starring Kriti Sanon, Varun Dhawan, Abhishek Banerjee and Deepak Dobriyal, has completed its shoot.
Showing how important post-production is nowadays for any film, it will release only Apr. 14, 2022. A horror comedy, it will have Dhawan turning into a werewolf on full moon nights!
The film was completely shot in the pandemic and the team completed a very tough schedule in a record time. “Bhediya” has been shot in the picturesque location of Arunachal Pradesh.
Wikipedia reports that the shooting for “Bhediya” was done in Ziro (Lower Subansiri), Sagalee (Papum Pare) and parts of Pakke-Kessang district over a span of two months, from March to April 2021. Over 70 percent of the artistes in the film are from Arunachal Pradesh, including a lead character named Jomin. Arunachal rapper K4 Kheko will also feature in the film and has also sung and written the lyrics for the theme song of the film.
The makers have released a special motion poster announcing the film wrap. Directed by Amar Kaushik (“Stree,” “Bala”), “Bhediya” is written by National Award winner Niren Bhatt and is presented by Jio Studios.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.