MUMBAI — Actress Kritika Kamra will be seen in the recently-announced web series "Hush Hush.” She is thrilled to be a part of the show that has an all-female cast and crew.
"It's not everyday that you come across a women's story like this one. It's an engaging thriller with female friendships at the centre of it. What drew me was the relatability of the characters — their conversations and their conflicts," Kritika says.
With "Hush Hush" as the working title, the series will also star Juhi Chawla, Ayesha Jhulka, Soha Ali Khan, Karishma Tanna and Shahana Goswami in leading roles. The production crew of the series is led by director Kopal Nathani, while Tanuja Chandra is the creative director and executive producer. Shikhaa Sharma is executive producer and original story writer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.