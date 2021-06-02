MUMBAI — Salman Khan recently filed a defamation case against Kamaal R. Khan for defamatory allegations against him for weeks, with the intention of also grabbing attention to himself, and also for saying that Khan and his brand Being Human are fraudulent and corrupt. The allegations included of money-laundering.
Some hours ago, Kamaal R. Khan made his Twitter account private, so that only his fans can read what he has written.
Actor, producer and real-estate entrepreneur Rohit Choudhary has lent his support to Khan and said that it is high time that someone put a full stop to all the rubbish KRK speaks.
He said, "KRK is a big blackmailer. He calls up actors, directors and producers whose movies are going to release and asks them to give him money or he won't give a good review. Also, he comments on everyone's personal lives and their personalities. He doesn't have control over his mouth, so it was high time someone tried to control him. He has been attacking people personally and is not even sorry for that, so I just want him to pay for his deeds."
He went on, "KRK doesn't have a reputation to maintain and thus tries to tarnish others’. He has not done any good work and is only known for his dirty publicity. He makes dirty videos and writes nasty posts, only for his publicity and to be in the limelight. Like there are villains in a movie, similarly he is that villain of the industry."
Last year, Choudhary, too, had filed a defamation case against the self-proclaimed critic. "He had put mine and my brother's photo on his Twitter handle and called us 'goons' and 'property mafia'. So I filed a defamation suit for Rs. 1 crore on him. He has never attended a single hearing and the judge, too, had given a warning to his counsel. Right now, he is safe just because of COVID. If the pandemic wouldn't have happened, he would have been booked in a non-bailable warrant."
Choudhary declared, "And now as Salman Khan has filed a case against him, I am sure he will make him pay for all the awful things he has said about him. He has our full support and maybe together we can teach him a lesson."
Popular singer Mika Singh, too, has spoken in favor of Khan, and Choudhary feels it is the right thing to do and urged the government to take strict action against him. "Slowly people from the industry are coming out against him. Mika also said that he doesn't have any manners and that if he's a critic, he should comment about the movies and not on anyone's personal life. Earlier too, he body shamed Sonakshi Sinha and now he's talking about Salman Khan. So I want the government to punish him," concluded Choudhary.
