MUMBAI—Producer Anand Pandit’s mystery thriller “Chehre” stars Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi in a mystery thriller that will lead the audience through a puzzling path stacked with mystery, anticipation, truth, allegations, defense and struggle.
Among the actors in the film, television actress Krystle D’Souza, who has bagged her first film, is set to showcase her talent on the big screen for the first time. Recalling the moment she met Mr. Bachchan for the first time, the actress said, “I can never forget that day, it feels like just yesterday. I went up to him and introduced myself and he introduced himself back, and I said of course, I know who he is!!! He was so warm and welcoming and so jovial at the same time. We did a few line rehearsals and went straight into the take while my mom stood in a corner teary- eyed!”
“Chehre” also stars Annu Kapoor, Dhritiman Chatterjee, Raghubir Yadav, Siddhanth Kapoor and Rhea Chakraborty.
