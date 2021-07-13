MUMBAI — Season 2 of the well-received series, “Avrodh: The Siege Within,” will be back soon. The series streamed on SonyLIV and was directed by Raj Acharya. It was produced by Applause Entertainment and Samar Khan’s Juggernaut Productions.
The series, which showcased the planning and execution of the 2016 surgical strike conducted by the Indian army, starred Amit Sadh, Neeraj Kabi, Darshan Kumaar, Vikram Gokhale, Anant Mahadevan, Madhurima Tuli and others.
Season 2 of “Avrodh,” which is being planned now, will have a fresh story with a new lead cast. And as per IWM Entertainment, Kubbra Sait (“Sacred Games,” “TVF Tripling,” “RejectX,” “The Verdict – State Vs Nanavati,” “Illegal”) will be seen in a predominant role in it.
The story and details about the show are as yet unknown. There are diverse chapters in Shiv Aroor’s and Rahul Singh’s book, “India’s Most Fearless: True Stories of Modern Military Heroes.” As the title suggests, the book tells stories of the bravery of our armed forces in recent years, and Season 1 of “Avrodh: The Siege Within” was also developed from one of the stories, relating to the URI attack, in this book.
