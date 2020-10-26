MUMBAI — Popular child artiste Aakriti Sharma aka Little Kulfi is all set to co-host Star Plus’ singing reality show “Taare Zameen Par” alongside ace comedian Sugandha Mishra. The show is premiering Nov. 2, and will highlight the musical journey of 20 children who will be nurtured, supported and encouraged by three mentors—Shankar Mahadevan, Tony Kakkar and Jonita Gandhi.
Sharma has won many hearts with her innocence in her earlier show, “Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala,” and is a pro at portraying emotions with ease. She now embarks on a new journey and says, “I am happy and excited to host and anchor my first show on television. The entire team at “Taare Zameen Par” has been kind and helpful, especially Sugandha didi. I get to learn so many things while shooting for this show, since singing is my favorite hobby. In the coming days, I wish to learn music from Shankar-sir who is the mentor on our show.”
