MUMBAI — Sriti Jha and Shabir Ahluwalia clicked selfies with kids battling cancer at the “Zee Rishtey Awards.” This year, the annual awards show got vacation vibes as viewers are invited to join their favourite Zee TV stars on a family holiday to a dream destination ‘Jashn-e-Pur’ Dec. 29 on Zee TV.
The Who’s Who of telly-town attended the mega-festivities, along with Shabir Ahluwalia a.k.a. Abhi and Shriti Jha a.k.a. Pragya from “Kumkum Bhagya.” The duo was slaying it in red and put up a marvelous act. However, it was their compassion that was on full display as they had a few special visitors—a few kids battling cancer, from the SeeTalks NGO, were invited by the channel and they got a chance to meet their favorite Abhi and Pragya.
Jha and Ahluwalia not only met them, but also brightened up their day by
engaging in conversation with them and also clicking selfies with them on the red carpet. The children were ecstatic and their smiles said it all.
“Ishq Subhan Allah” actor Adnan Khan also joined the kids.
