MUMBAI—There are times when someone can innocent questions that can make you step back and think. “Laddoo,” directed by Sameer Sadhwani and Kishor Sadhwani, is a short film that shows this.
The short film presented by Neeraj Pandey and Plan C Studios and produced by Shital Bhatia is about an inquisitive boy who sets out to give a ‘pandit’ food and ‘dakshina’ (donation) on the occasion of his grandfather’s death anniversary. He finds the temple closed.
He then goes to a mosque, where his innocent and honest questions impress the ‘maulvi’ who agrees to partake of the food. The film stars Kumud Mishra, Manasi Parekh and Kabir Sajid. The short film got industry folk talking after its release.
Interestingly, a couple of years ago, Ajay Dhama had made a short, titled “In The Name Of God” on a similar subject. The filmmaker had shared clips of the movie on social media. While certain portions seem different, the storylines of both the shorts were alike. To add to the coincidence, the child protagonists in both are named Rahul.
Dhama has sent a legal notice to Pandey and his associates for copyright infringement. Pandey and his partner, producer Bhatia, reverted saying, “We have reached out to Ajay Dhama and asked him to show his film and script. Obviously, we had absolutely no clue about this film. This film was presented by us to encourage and promote first-time filmmakers. They came to us with this concept and story. As responsible story-tellers, we take such claims very seriously and appreciate if people do not jump to conclusions.”
Watch the film here.
