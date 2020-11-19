MUMBAI—ZEE5 presents a “romantic spy thriller,” “Lahore Confidential,” a concoction of romance, thrill, action, poetry, and patriotism. Created by S. Hussain Zaidi, it premieres Dec. 11 ZEE5. The platform has brought together an ensemble cast and released the trailer of ‘Lahore Confidential’ giving the audience a peek into the war between love and patriotism.
The atmospheric and eerie trailer, revolves around a humble, divorced Indian woman named Ananya and amidst her mundane-routine life, she finds herself on a secret intelligence duty in Pakistan. But her love for Urdu literature will have her falling in love that will eventually put them in a tug of war with each other. A contemporary, elegant and thrilling love story that is based in Pakistan and has a strong sense of patriotism and thrill entangled with old school romance. But the question is, will she do whatever it takes for the love of her country?
Kunal Kohli expresses, “In an OTT space, we hardly see spy thrillers with a romantic backdrop, hence Lahore Confidential will definitely be a refreshing watch for the viewers and I hope the element of classic romance will sweep everyone off their feet. We have shot the film during the lockdown and it’s exciting to have the trailer dropped too. The trailer introduces the audience to the characters and sets forth its dramatic premise. The film builds intrigue throughout its narrative and the background score establishes the spy-thriller tonality (you will see this in the trailer too). Can’t wait for the premiere on 11th December on ZEE5.”
Richa Chadda shares, “The film is a romantic spy thriller with a classic romantic backdrop. It has lot of high octane scenes and settles the dust at various intervals as well. Working with Kunal was extremely refreshing, he defiantly brings the characters to life and with its contemporary style, he makes us look like characters right out of a classic novel.”
Arunoday Singh shares, “Lahore Confidential has to be one of my favourite projects that I’ve worked on, not only for its storyline but also the Urdu and classic romantic structure in the film, which adds an extremely different flavour to it. That is exactly what the trailer depicts as well and perfectly sets the narrative for the audience. I hope they watch the film and like what we have presented to them.”
Karishma Tanna shares, “It is extremely exciting to have shot a film during the lockdown. I am looking forward to how fans will respond to the trailer because they have never seen me playing a character like this. I play a raw agent and she does have lot of shades in the film which adds to its character graph.”
Lahore Confidential stars Richa Chadda, Karishma Tanna and Arunoday Singh in pivotal roles, directed by Kunal Kohli and produced by Jar Pictures.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.