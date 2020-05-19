MUMBAI — With television and cinema booming with interesting content, fantasy-horror has always been an audience favorite. &TV’s “Laal Ishq,” which showcases this genre, has made its place in the audience’s heart with its intriguing spooky content.
It has always been a fascination for viewers to watch ghosts on television screens, but what goes behind making them look so real and scary?
A ghost must be fearsome enough to match the imagination of fear. There are multiple steps involved in creating a ghost, right from conceiving a thought to building a scary character. The producers of “Laal Ishq” share some interesting insights.
“We have had around 230 ghosts on “Laal Ishq.” To make them look real and frightening to the audience, a lot of prosthetic make-up is used on them,” a team member reveals. “These prosthetics take approximately 4 to 5 days to be made and even after that, if they don’t look a certain way, then we get them redone. After this, in the postproduction phase, the editing involves heavy VFX, which plays another important role in the making of the ghost. We rely heavily on VFX and prosthetics while making the ghost look petrifying.”
Mayank Mishra, who plays a ghost, says, “Taking up the role of a ghost is mentally and physically challenging. It takes up almost six hours for me to get ready for my role due to the heavy prosthetics and costume. The initial thought that crossed my mind when I took up the role was that this is going to be challenging. Also, I secretly dreamt of playing a bad ghost while growing up. Every child has a certain perception of a ghost and I got to play one, which was a great opportunity to come out of my fantasy world.”
