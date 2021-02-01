MUMBAI — Filmmaker Kunal Kohli says his upcoming romantic spy thriller “Lahore Confidential” is narrated from the point of a woman, which makes it an unconventional film.
"The main thing different about “Lahore Confidential” is the fact that it is from the point of view of a woman and it places a woman equally at the centre of the stage," Kohli said.
"(It is) the stage of a job, stage of a spy, a stage of equal rights, a stage of everything where finally women are at par, and every step of the way," he added.
Lahore Confidential revolves around an Indian woman who, amid her mundane routine and love for Urdu literature, finds herself on intelligence duty in Pakistan. The film is based in Pakistan and mixes a sense of patriotism and thrills with old school romance.
The film features Richa Chadha and Karishma Tanna and will premiere on Zee5 film on Feb. 4.
