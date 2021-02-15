MUMBAI — An emotional woman, Ananya (Richa Chadha) on a desk job at the Research & Analysis Wing, India’s intelligence agency, is given her first assignment as she is sent to uncover information about Rauf (Arunoday Singh), a highly-connected Pakistani who may be the brain behind a lot of terrorist activities in India. The link: their liking for Urdu poetry from Pakistan, as Rauf also organized “mushairas” or poetic gatherings. This forms the base of “Lahore Confidential.”
When Ananya gets to know Rauf, she realizes that the truth is something else: he has lost his entire family, including parents, in a terrorist attack and hates all ultras and Indian as well as Pakistani perpetrators of violence against the innocent. She even falls in love with him and they dream of a rosy future together. Rauf does not believe in mixing humanity with politics.
Ananya’s boss RD (Khalid Siddiqui) and local “Embassy” member Yukti (Karishma Tanna) are a constant support, but are things really what they seem?
Director Kunal Kohli spins a fast-paced story of espionage vetted with romance with a dash of poetry, and at 68 minutes, the film is a neat watch even if it does not have much of a depth in either espionage or romance. Technically superb, it is a vast improvement on the franchise’s first film “London Confidential,” which was pure gobbledygook. Nikhil Parihar’s editing and Karthik Ganesh’s camerawork deserve high marks.
Richa Chadha is her usual self, but Arunoday Singh is impressive. Karishma Tanna and Khalid Siddiqui are excellent.
Rating: ***
Produced by: Ajay G. Rai
Directed by; Kunal Kohli
Written by: Vibha Singh & S. Hussain Zaidi
Music: Sameer Uddin
Starring: Richa Chadha, Arunoday Singh, Karishma Tanna, Nikhat Khan, Abdullah Osman, Khalid Siddiqui & others
