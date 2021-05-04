MUMBAI — Lalit Pandit, who is excited, delighted and thrilled to release his first independent song, “Jaane Kidhar Le Jaayein” describes it as a melody with simplicity and a song you would want to hear again and again. He says, “It is also high on its lyrical value and composition, and most importantly it has a heart.”
Pandit says, “There’s always this point in life when you think ‘What’s new?’, what is it that will push my own creative limits and give me happiness at the same time. All these years, I have been doing film music predominantly, be it Hindi or other languages. I have worked for film music, which was always working under a film director’s vision. I am enjoying making music and singing the songs that I think are nice and different from a film song now. “Jaane Kidhar Le Jaayein” is a start of a new journey for me as well in life, and in my music!
Pandit describes it as “A rare piece of art which is guitar-dominated with minimalistic orchestration, giving a countryside feel. I have sung the song. Though every song in my career has been very close to my heart, this is an extra special.”
