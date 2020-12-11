MUMBAI—The late actor Om Puri’s last film, whose title was changed from “Rambhajjan Zindabad” to “Omprakash Zindabad” as a tribute to the late actor, is set for release Dec. 18. Produced by Khalid Kidwai and directed by Ranjeet Gupta, it also stars Kulbhushan Kharbanda, the late Jagdeep, Khushboo Kamal, Ishtiyak Khan and Zakir Hussain.
On the film releasing after a long time, producer Kidwai says, “After this film was completed, it faced a lot of issues from the censor board, and then Om Puri passed away. Finally, we had got a green signal from the censors, but due to Covid-19, it was again put on hold.”
He adds, “I am thankful to Paranoma Studio for getting on board. This film is a tribute to Om Puri as it is his last film. The title is dedicated to him. I hope audiences will like this satire. Also, this is my tribute to Jagdeep-sir as it is also his last film. I’m very happy that the film is releasing and emotional too because both the amazing actors are not with us now.”
