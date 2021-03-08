MUMBAI—Saroj Khan, the first top woman choreographer in Hindi cinema, in an illustrious career spanning more than 40 years, choreographed more than 3000 songs.
Out of the many films that were close to Khan’s heart, one could not see a release due to the pandemic. The film is titled “Raag” and is based on the ‘Bedia’ community, which is found in central provinces and has been engaged in singing and dancing as ‘Rai’ folk artistes. The community is now typically found in the states of Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh.
The good news for all the fans of the late choreographer is that the movie is now releasing in cinemas March 26. The film showcases the tale of a girl from the community, who rebels to bring a change through education. How situations unfold is the later part of the story.
The project, helmed by Arvind Tripathi, features Rajpal Yadav, Rakesh Bedi, Sudha Chandran, Mohan Joshi, Yashpal Sharma, Milind Gunaji, Manisha Marzara, and others.
Producer Piyush Mundhada said, “The pandemic had brought the cinemas to a grinding halt last year. During the pandemic, we lost Saroj-ji as well—she was the backbone of our project. Right from helping us in finalizing the story to choreographing to suggesting putting an item number in the film to casting one of her favorite students—Heena Panchal—Saroj-ji helped us a lot. Despite all our earnest efforts, the film could not be released while she was around.”
He adds, “This is our tribute to the noble soul. It is also the first work of the late choreographer to release in theatres posthumously. Had she been there, she would have been very proud of the same; however, her blessings are always there with us.”
Whether the songs of “Raag” are able to weave the same magic as “Hawa Hawaai,” “Ek Do Teen Char” or “Dhak Dhak Karne Laga” will be decided by the audiences soon. They are sung by Mamta Sharma, Mohit Chauhan, Palak Muchhal, Raghuvir Yadav, Rekha Rao, Shaan and Shabab Sabri and the music is on T-Series.
