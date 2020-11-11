There’s many a slip between the cup and the lip, as “Laxmii” proves. For one, it is the weakest Akshay Kumar film since long, probably since “Housefull 3,” which capitalized on its brand and some novelty to cross the 100-crore barrier. Akshay’s permanence in the 100-crore club since “Airlift” (2016 January) has been marred just once, by the successful “Pad-Man,” which did not reach that commercial level, but, for sure, “Laxmii” would not have arrived there either.
Akshay’s South remakes “Bhool Bhulaiya,” “Rowdy Rathore” and “Holiday”— “2.0” was a Rajinikanth-on anyway!—had a script carefully tweaked to pan-Indian audiences. Priyadarshan, a post-“Wanted” Prabhudheva and A.R. Murugadoss wisely ensured this crucial point along with the producers and (re-)writers. That factor is woefully missing here.
In the first 1 hour-plus of this 2.21 hour narration, we overlook the South tropes that include some overdone slapstick humor, OTT and loud acting and other things that South directors manage so well in the films there to great advantage. And we think something substantial is coming up. But mid-way and later, these typical South kind of factors start getting precedence over the more balanced Hindi film content of all the good remakes.
A colleague called up to ask if the film was as bad as everyone was saying when I had 50 minutes to go, and I replied that it was “time-pass” entertainment. But to my dismay, things began to go deeply downhill since almost that very minute. We do not expect hardcore logic in such entertainers, but the back-story could have been detailed far more convincingly and sensibly, and the flashback about it occupied too long a time since. Some loopholes towards the end are not covered, and the bloodied typical end does not add to it as there is no redeeming factor or even twist.
Too many things seem to be left to chance or conveniently dispensed with very fast. Like Asif (Akshay Kumar) is the Muslim husband of Rashmi (Kiara Advani), whose parents have stayed away from her since their marriage. However, her mother Ratna (Ayesha Reza Mishra) invites them for her 25th wedding anniversary as an olive branch despite the recalcitrant hubby Sachin (Rajesh Sharma). And a while later, the Asif-Sachin conflict ends too fast and rather frivolously and conveniently.
Asif and Rashmi are also bringing up Asif’s brother’s rather precocious son, but he has no connection whatsoever with the plot and is dispensed with, very absurdly, almost immediately.
The inter-religious angle is brought in also in a weird manner, though that is typical of the South’s way of communal integration. The director seems half-Christian, Asif exposes “babas” who fleece and con innocent people, yet sings in a “Jagraata.” There is a Hindu priest unable to exorcise the ghost that gets into Asif, a Catholic priest is considered but finally ignored, and a Muslim “pir baba” manages to extract the back-story of the ghost, wherein another Muslim do-gooder, Abdul chacha (Mir Sarwar) is the real hero in it.
A hint of a sequel is given, but, as we know, it all depends on the outcome of this film. Technically lavish, the film’s music is the pits, apart from the reworked “Bammbhole,” and the BGM quite routine and again overdone.
Akshay Kumar’s performance is good, extraordinary in the “Bammbhole” song, and he does the woman act very well indeed. Sharad Kelkar as Laxmi Sharma is superb. The rest are adequate, as the cliché goes.
The film, regrettably, falls short of adequate, and proves once again, that whatever has come on streaming services in these eight months would never have done blockbuster business in the theaters.
Rating: **
Produced by: Tusshar, Shabinaa Khan & Cape of Good Films
Directed by: Raghava Lawrence
Written by: Raghava Lawrence, Farhad Samji, Sparsh Khetarpal, Tasha Bhambra
Music: Tanishk Bagchi, Shashi–DJ Khushi, Anup Kumar & Ullumanati
Starring: Akshay Kumar, Kiara Advani, Sharad Kelkar, Aryan Preet, Rajesh Sharma, Ayesha Reza Mishra, Ashwini Kalsekar, Manu Rishi Chadha, Biju Antony, Tarun Arora, Prachi Shah Pandyaa, Vaibhav Choudhary, Narendra Singh Dhami, Rajesh Dubeay, Muskaan Khubchandani, Mir Sarwar, Advik Mahajan & others
