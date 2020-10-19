MUMBAI — “Laxmmi Bomb” has become the first big-ticket movie to pursue discussions about a digital release. As the Akshay Kumar starrer is gearing for a Diwali release on Disney+Hotstar, co-producer Tusshar Kapoor feels shifting gears to a streaming release was a practical, though difficult, decision.
Kapoor says, “The movie was originally expected to release in cinemas in May. But we had a new set of circumstances, and took an informed and logical decision in the light of the events. As the makers, we wanted to show the film to a larger audience. This move felt right because more people will watch it online than in theatres at this point of time. We are taking the film beyond geographical restrictions.”
“Disney+Hotstar has a massive following due to the Indian Premier League. And we believe in Akshay Kumar and his fan base. Plus, this film is different from masala movies, and good content works regardless of screen size.”
When the makers of the horror comedy — which is a remake of Raghava Lawrence's Tamil hit, “Muni: Kanchana” (2011) — announced its digital release, distributors had expressed their displeasure. When asked about if the move created a rift, Kapoor explains, “There is no animosity. When things go back to normal, cinemas will always be the first preference. Circumstances compelled us to work our way around things. This was never intentional. Movies are always made for theatres first.”
Set to premiere Nov. 9, the film is produced by Cape of Good Films, Tusshar Entertainment House and Shabinaa Entertainment. Kapoor himself does not star in the film—Akshay Kumar and he had co-starred in “Khakee” (2004) and “Insan” (2005).
Here are 6 Successful Films in which the star-producer did not act:
“Badla” (2019) co-produced by Shah Rukh Khan (Amitabh Bachchan)
“Bhagam Bhag” (2006) produced by Suniel Shetty (Akshay Kumar, Govinda and Jackie Shroff)
“Chillar Party” (2011) co-produced by Salman Khan (No stars, Ranbir Kapoor in the end-credits song)
“Delhi Belly” (2011) co-produced by Aamir Khan (Imran Khan)*
“Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na” (2008) co-produced by Aamir Khan (Imran Khan)
“Vicky Donor” (2012) co-produced by John Abraham (Ayushmann Khurrana)*
*(These two films had the stars in song cameos only).
