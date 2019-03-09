MUMBAI—Screen Writers’ Association (SWA) is gearing up to start offering legal aid to writers so they can defend their intellectual property. It would include paying 50 percent of the lawyer’s fees and helping struggling writers file a case. The SWA, a 25,000-member union, does not have an enforcement authority and legal recourse is unaffordable for many writers.
Executive Committee member Anjum Rajabali explained, “We decided to set up a legal aid fund that will work on a case-to-case basis. If there is need, we will allow more than 50 percent.”
The film body is also in the process of setting up a panel of copyright lawyers who will offer their services at concessional rates. “We have an expert on copyright law, who is our first point of contact and examines complaints to determine if they warrant filing a case,” he revealed, adding that the case is then forwarded to the dispute settlement committee.
Rajabali went on to assert that the SWA puts in thorough research to determine cases of infringement, so a letter from the association should be treated seriously. “The industry should be conscious that the material that they are getting isn’t copied,” he said.
Obviously, the disproportionate numbers of controversies in the last few years has been the impetus for this definite step.
