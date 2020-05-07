MUMBAI — The legendary D.O. Bhansali, sound recordist of Famous Laboratory, Tardeo, passed away May 4 at the age of 95. Bhansali, who hailed from Jamnagar in Gujarat, along with Minoo Katrak worked at the prestigious venue, one of the five film music recording studios then in Mumbai along with Rajkamal Kalamandir, Filmcenter, Bombay Lab and Mehboob Studios.
Among the 13,000 songs he recorded were the music of films like “Bobby” and “Satyam Shivam Sundaram” and also “Abhimaan” and “Caravan”’s famous “Piya Tu Ab To Aaja,” though both S.D. Burman and R.D. Burman preferred to normally work at Filmcenter.
After Katrak left in 1972, Bhansali continued as sound recordist until the late 1990s when this writer met him there for India West. Shankar-Jaikishan, O.P. Nayyar, Ravi, Madan Mohan and Laxmikant-Pyarelal were among the busy names that worked with him.
In his long career, Bhansali had turned deaf during his stint there due to the acoustics and had gone into depression for a while. But his hearing returned dramatically overnight when he once went out with his wife in the rain, had to seek refuge from the downpour in a Lord Shiva temple and had taken part in an aarti!
