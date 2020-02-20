MUMBAI — Padma Shri and Phalke laureate Manoj Kumar was felicitated by World Book of Records, London with the WBR Golden Era of Bollywood honor for being a legendary actor and for his unparalleled contribution to cinema through highlighting patriotic, social and cultural feelings in his Hindi movies.
Earlier, Dilip Kumar had also been felicitated. The certificate of Honor was presented to the veteran by Santosh Shukla, Supreme Court advocate (and president, World Book of Records), Usman Khan (vice-president, World Book of Records, India) and Prof. (Dr) Rajeev Sharma (educationist). On this occasion, the actor-writer-filmmaker-editor-lyricist’s wife Shashi Goswami and son Kunal Goswami were present.
Nicknamed Bharat Kumar from the 1960s for his protagonist roles in his own patriotic productions, Kumar was honored by with the Padma Shri by the Government of India in 1992. India’s highest award in cinema, the Dadasaheb Phalke Award, was bestowed upon him in 2015.
On being so recognized, Manoj Kumar was congratulated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Minister of India), Lata Mangeshkar, Dharmendra, Amitabh Bachchan, Prem Chopra, Waheeda Rehman, Saira Banu, Asha Parekh, Jeetendra , Virendra Sharma (Member of Parliament, England), Dr. Diwakar Sukul (chairman, World Book of Records, London) and other dignitaries.
