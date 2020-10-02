MUMBAI — Musical Legends Grammy winner Pt. Vishwamohan Bhatt, Anup Jalota and Suresh Wadkar, and singers Shaan and Leena Bose come together for percussion maestro Pt. Prodyut Mukherjee's tribute to the Father of the Nation on Gandhiji’s 150th birth anniversary.
Pt. Prodyut Mukherjee is all set to release a special homage to the Mahatma on his YouTube channel "Prodyut Mukherjee Rhythm Express" through Rabindranath Tagore's iconic song "Ekla Chalo Re."
Pt. Jayateerth Mevundi, Saheb Chatterjee, Leena Bose, Geet, Pt. Pravin Godkhindi (flute), Kishore Sodha (trumpet), Lokesh Anand (shehnai) and Sagar (keyboard) also joined hands. The song was one of Gandhiji's favorites.
The sound and music have been designed by Mukherjee and the initiative has been conceptualized by Sudipta Chanda and Pt Prodyut Mukherjee.
Pt. Mukherjee says, “This musical extravaganza is a heartfelt tribute to Mahatma Gandhi. This song is highly inspiring, has an inner power that helps to fight back all hurdles in life. It tells us to move on. We musicians joined to spread the message."
