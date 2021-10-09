MUMBAI — Evelyn Sharma recently launched her new podcast, “Love Matters,” on all major streaming platforms and it has already become one of the top-rated podcasts in India. On the show, the mommy-to-be is opening up a space for vulnerable, intimate and critical conversations on love and relationships in India.
In episode two, she invites sex positivity influencer Leeza Mangaldas to speak about the importance of a positive image around the act of love and the much- needed physical education that needs to come with it.
The podcast also features guests like singer Benny Dayal, fitness icon Yasmin Karachiwala, comedian Kaneez Surka and LGBTQ+ activist Sushant Divgikar.
“Acceptance, understanding, care for each other, are matters of the heart and we all desire them in our lives,” says Sharma. “Sadly, there are many topics that are still taboo to talk about in India. With “Love Matters,” I wanted to create a safe space to speak about them.”
Each episode features the dilemma of a real listener in matters of love. From conflicts with in-laws to same-sex relationships, Sharma covers all topics that move the heart. And if you have a question to ask, you can simply send in an email to lovematters@dw.com and you might be featured on the next episode!
This podcast is a German-Indian collaboration, much like Sharma herself, who currently resides in Australia and is expecting her first child with husband Dr. Tushaan Bhindi.
Sharma is known for her appearances in Bollywood films like “Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani,” “Yaariyan” and “Saaho.” She also hosts DW's Culture and Lifestyle magazine “Euromaxx” in German and in English.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.