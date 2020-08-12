MUMBAI — When we see some 46 symbols of festival certifications and awards before the credits roll and film starts, we get apprehensive. Nine out of ten such films tend to be terrible, or at least incredibly boring or esoteric.
Happily, this is that stunning exception that proves that rule.
The story, as usual with such shorts, is slice-of-life simple. Rohit (Annup Sonii) and Priya (Sandhya Mridul) are a couple that has just moved to Mumbai from Gurgaon. They are heading to the anniversary party of Rohit’s boss Akash (Rajev Paul) and Sonal (Swati Semwal). Rohit is ambitious and tends to be sycophantic towards his boss. Priya is a blunt-spoken woman who is addicted to gaming on her mobilephone. Rohit warns her that she must socialize at the party and not sit rudely by herself trying to finish the next level of her game on her phone.
When the couple reaches the venue, Rohit finds that his boss’ wife is none other than his ex-flame, whom he had “ditched” some years ago. He meets her in private in a corridor and tries to explain his stand and beg forgiveness, but she brushes him aside. Meanwhile, Priya has ignored her husband’s instructions and screams triumphantly as she reaches a certain level while sitting by herself among the guests.
Akash enquires about her interest in gaming and Priya shows Akash something on the mobile phone. Akash’s and Sonal’s son, also a gaming addict, comes in excitedly at that time as he has reached Level 13, the highest one. And life goes into a tailspin with these two happenings for both the couples.
The plot is so ingenious and the twist so humongous that the writers and director deserve complete praise for conceiving, writing and executing this masterpiece. Obviously, there are short films galore that show twists in a crisp and short narrative, and sometimes they are so much more cinematic and outstanding than a series or a motion picture. But this one is easily among the 5 best shorts I have had the opportunity to watch.
And what a ‘Level 13’ of coincidence that Annup Sonii is common to three of them—the recent “The Relationship Manager” and “Ab Rab Havale” besides this film! Clearly the man knows his scripts, and of course, in a low-profile natural kind of way, he is fabulous as Rohit.
Sandhya Mridul can almost never disappoint, and she is excellent here as the temperamental phone-addict Priya. Swati Semwal as Sonal is also superb as Sonal. Rajev Paul has nothing much to do, but does it well! A special note for Krishh Chhabra, who impresses in the few seconds he has on screen as Akash’s son.
Obviously, with such a great outcome, the director and his entire technical team deserve hosannas in full.
Don’t miss this one. And I will be shocked if you don’t want to revisit it.
Rating: *****
Produced by: Muktal Tewari
Directed by: Sameer Tewari
Written by: Sameer Tewari & Manish Bhushan Tiwari
Starring: Annup Sonii, Sandhya Mridul, Rajev Paul, Swati Semwal, Unaiza, Krishh Chabbra & Bandita Patro
