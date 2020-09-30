MUMBAI — Vedantu's new ad film campaign shows the way to effortless learning through enjoyable experiences. India’s second-most valued EdTech start-up and a pioneer in live online tutoring has named Aamir Khan for its new ad campaigns. With online learning becoming the norm, parents are on the lookout for solutions that help their children navigate complicated curriculums with ease while making the whole experience enjoyable.
Vedantu, with its new ad campaign aims, to make quality live online learning accessible to every child, every home with India’s best curated teachers. With a simple tagline, “Samaj Aayega toh Maza Ayega, Maza Ayega toh Samajh Ayega (If you understand, you will and when you enjoy, you will understand)," the 6-ad film series conceptualized by The Script Room conveys the effortlessness of such learning.
The films are like interesting episodes, like a day in the life of a very hands-on father, portrayed by Aamir Khan. The stories are told in a way that clears the apprehensions that any parent would have about online learning through wit and humor.
Commenting on the objective of the ad campaign, Shivani Suri, chief marketing officer, Vedantu, said, “Aamir Khan as a brand ambassador perfectly embodies the role of an involved parent while bringing his own charm to the character.”
The films are directed by Prasoon Pandey. The durations of the films range from 20 to 50 seconds and they will be released on television across 46 channels, digital & OTT platforms.
Over a million students study live every month and more than 25 million users every month from over 1000 cities in over 40 countries access free content, tests, doubts, videos on Vedantu’s platform and its channels on YouTube.
