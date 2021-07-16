MUMBAI — India’s frontline workers have been at the forefront of the country’s management of the pandemic, with their efforts being nothing short of heroic. However, working through these harsh conditions have had a significant impact on not just their physical health but on their mental health, too.
To address this very need for mental health support for frontline workers, LiveLoveLaugh (LLL) has announced that it will direct sales from The Deepika Padukone Closet to support mental health NGO Sangath’s dedicated COVID-19 Well-being Center via the Frontline Assist program.
Sangath’s COVID-19 Well-being Center offers a range of free well-being services to frontline workers and the general public. The services include:
Free tele-counseling: Frontline workers can speak to a counselor by calling a dedicated helpline from anywhere in India or filling out an online form. Counseling support is currently offered in English, Hindi, Konkani and Marathi.
Community Support via Listening Circles: Weekly online sessions for up to 10 people at a time, moderated by a Sangath facilitator. The sessions, held in multiple languages, aim to help frontline workers draw strength from sharing their experiences.
Mental health self-care resources: Sangath has also designed a range of helpful advice alongside practical and evidence-based tips and strategies to support mental well-being.
LLL will support Sangath’s COVID-19 Well-being Center with sale proceeds from the current and future edits of The Deepika Padukone Closet to drive Sangath’s staff training efforts. Also, LLL’s and The Deepika Padukone Closet’s communication footprint will enable greater awareness of the initiative, ensuring that more frontline workers access these essential mental health services.
Speaking about the importance of this initiative, Deepika Padukone, founder of LiveLoveLaugh, said, “Frontline workers have been the backbone of our country as we weather this pandemic. Having had experience with mental illness, I understand the importance of emotional wellbeing, and as a mental health foundation, we are grateful to be able to contribute to the mental health of our country’s frontline workers with ‘Frontline Assist.’ We are proud to direct proceeds from The Deepika Padukone Closet towards the mental health support of our country’s real heroes through our partnership with Sangath.”
Commenting on his partnership with LLL, Dr. Vikram Patel, co-founder of Sangath and professor of global health at Harvard Medical School, said, “Mental health is fundamental to human well-being, and frontline workers in India need such care more than ever before. We are privileged to serve our nation’s frontline workers who have served as the key human resource for Sangath’s model to enhance access to quality mental health care. We also look forward to a fruitful partnership with LLL to address the vast unmet needs for mental health care in the country.”
LiveLoveLaugh works with various mental health experts and charities to conceptualize and deliver its partnerships, said Dr. Shyam Bhat, psychiatrist and chairperson, LLL. “The pandemic is a complex crisis that needs a comprehensive intervention, and Sangath’s multi-pronged outreach addresses that gap perfectly. Dr Vikram Patel’s expertise in this area is second to none, and it is a privilege to support this exceptional program, one that I fully believe will make a tremendous difference to the mental health of frontline workers.”
The Live Love Laugh Foundation (LiveLoveLaugh) is a charitable trust founded by Deepika Padukone in 2015. The organization aims to give hope to every person experiencing stress, anxiety, and depression. LiveLoveLaugh works on four specific impact areas—adolescent mental health, capacity building via a program on common mental disorders for doctors, supporting rural mental health and promoting the cause of mental health via public awareness campaigns and research.
LiveLoveLaugh’s programs and outreach are conducted through partnerships and collaborations. These include You Are Not Alone, LiveLoveLaugh’s adolescent mental health program initiated in 2016, a rural program in Karnataka and Odisha that provides free psychiatric treatment to PWMIs, and a five-month certificate course on common mental disorders in collaboration with PHFI (Public Health Foundation of India) and AHPI (Association of Healthcare Providers, India). LiveLoveLaugh’s latest initiative is ‘Frontline Assist.’
