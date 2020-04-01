MUMBAI — To lighten up the mood of people amid the coronavirus pandemic, actress Elli AvrRam took to social media to share a throwback video flaunting her dancing skills.
In the minute-long video, Elli is seen grooving to JP Saxe's song "If the world was ending.”
"If... cause the time is right... I wasn't going to upload it because I wanted to clean it up more, but hey! Why wait for tomorrow when all we have at this particular time is," she captioned the video.
Elli also shared that she got a lot bruises while performing on the track.
"PS... the amount of bruises/cuts I got as we shot this lol... when the floor ain't polished it's not a pleasant feeling folks," she added.
Elli was seen earlier this year in Mohit Suri's film "Malang.”
